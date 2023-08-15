UMaine-University of New Brunswick Soccer Game [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Black Bears hosted the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds in their final exhibition game on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maine controlled the pace of the 1st Half, and were rewarded with a goal in the 31st minute and in the 45th minute, just seconds before the halftime whistle. The Black Bears led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

UMaine - University of New Brunswick Soccer

Here is the Promotional Schedule for the Black Bear's Soccer Team

8/17 vs. Le Moyne: Poster Giveaway

8/20 vs. Rhode Island: Bark in the Park

8/24 vs. Holy Cross: International Day

9/17 vs. Vermont: Orono Day/Blue Out

10/1 vs. UMBC: Youth Day

10/15 vs. Bryant: Senior Day

10/26 vs. UNH: Border Battle/Breast Cancer Awareness Game

UMaine Women's Soccer Regular Season Schedule

Thursday August 17 vs. Le Moyne College 1 p.m.

Sunday August 20 vs. University of Rhode Island 1 p.m.

Thursday August 24 vs. Holy Cross 4 p.m.

Sunday August 27 at Stonehill 1 p.m.

Thursday August 31 at Merrimack College 4 p.m.

Sunday September 3 at Sacred Heart 12 noon

Thursday September 7 at Boston University 6 p.m.

Sunday September 10 at UIC 1 p.m.

Sunday September 17 vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.

Sunday September 24 at University of Albany

Sunday October 1 vs. UMBC 12 noon

Sunday October 8 at New Jersey Institute of Technology 1 p.m.

Thursday October 12 at UMass Lowell 7 p.m.

Sunday October 15 vs. Bryant 1 p.m.

Sunday October 22 at Binghamton 12 noon

Thursday October 26 vs. University of New Hampshire 6 p.m.