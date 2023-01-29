UMaine Women Beat Albany 50-49 on Last Second Shot [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Albany 50-49 on a last second (8.1 seconds left) reverse layup by Caroline Bornemann at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, January 28th.

Maine led 22-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Albany cut the lead to 3 points, outscoring Maine 14-9 in the 3rd Quarter, to make the score 42-39.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith with 22 points. Caroline Bornemann had 9 points.

Maine shot 39.6 percent from the field going 19-48. They were 5-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and a near perfect 7-8 from the free throw line. They had 17 turnovers.

Albany was led by Kayla Cooper with 23 points while Helen Haegerstand had 8 points.

The Great Danes were 20-53 from the field, shooting 37.7 percent and were 0-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 9-12 from the free throw line. The Great Danes only had 10 turnovers.

Albany is now 14-9 overall and 8-1 in America East

UMaine is now 11-9 overall and 7-1 in America East.

Up next for the Black Bears is a game at The Pit on Wednesday, February 1st at 7 p.m. against Bryant. If you can't be up there to root Maine on, you can listen to Don Shield on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine and Albany will meet again in Troy, New York on Saturday, February 18th.

Check out the photos from Walter Churchill