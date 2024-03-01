UMaine Women Beat Binghamton 57-51 Thursday Night

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Binghamton 57-51 at the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday night, February 29th.

The game was moved to Bangor from The Pit at the very last moment, because of a power outage on the campus of the University of Maine. The game was delayed a hour to allow for set-up and fans to arrive.

Maine trailed 8-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter but led 24-19 at the end of the 1st Half and 42-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Anne Simon led all scorers, pouring in 26 points and ripping down 10 rebounds for her 3rd consecutive double-double. Adrianna Smith had 8 points and 13 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Maine was 7-16 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 14-20 from the free throw line.

The Black Bears outrebounded the Bearcats 46-28

Binghamton was led by Ella Wanzer with 14 points and Denai Bowman with 10 points.

The Black Bears wore pink uniforms as it was the annual Play4Kay Pink Game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Binghamton is now 12-16 overall and 7-8 in America East.

Maine is now 20-9 overall and 13-2 in America East.

The win was Coach Amy Vachon's 150th career win.

The Maine Black Bears host the University of Albany Great Danes on Saturday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. Both teams come in to the game with 14-2 Conference Records. The winner will be crowned the America East Conference Champion and go into the Conference playoffs as the #1 seed. The loser of the game will finish 2nd.