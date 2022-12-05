UMaine Women Fall to Rhode Island 63-43

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team shot just 29.6 percent from the field on Sunday and lost to Rhode Island 63-43.

Rhode Island led 15-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-17 at the Half. The Rams led 48-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Skowhegan native Jaycie Christopher who had a career-high 12 points. Sera Hodgson had 10 points. The Black Bears were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-5 from the free throw line.

Maine did a much better protecting the ball, as they had 17 turnovers, the same as Rhode Island, but the Rams dominated the boards, outrebounding Maine 40-23.

Rhode Island was led by Maye Toure with 13 points and Sayawni Lassiter with 11 points. Rhode Island shot 48.9 percent from the field. They were 3-11 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 14-18 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 3-6 overall, having lost 3 in a row. They return home for 2 games this week. They play Fordham, Thursday night at 7 p.m. and then Army on Sunday, December 11th at 1 p.m. The Sunday game is Military Appreciation Day. Both games will be in The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium and will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Thursday night's pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday's pregame starts at 12:30 p.m.