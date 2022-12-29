UMaine Women Open America East Play with 74-62 Win Over Bryant

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team opened America East Conference play with a 74-62 victory over Bryant on Thursday afternoon, December 29th.

Bryant led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine outscored Bryant 26-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 40-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bryant outscored Maine 25-11 to cut Maine's lead to just 2 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter 51-49.

Maine was led by Sarah Talon with 21 points. Adrianna Smith had a double-double with 19 points, ripping down 13 rebounds. Jaycie Christopher had 10 points.

The Black Bears shot 47 percent from the field, going 31-66. They were 7-22, (31.8%) from beyond the 3-point arc and a nearly perfect 5-6 from the free throw line. Maine had 14 turnovers in the game.

Bryant was led by Mariona Planes Fortuny with 20 points. Nicole Gallagher had 11 points and Kemari Reynolds finished with 10 points.

Bryant shot 36 percent from the field, going 18-50. They were 5-14 (35.7%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 21-24 from the free throw line.

Bryant is now 5-8 on the season overall, and 0-1 in America East play.

Maine is 5-8 overall and 1-0 in America East play. The Black Bear next play at home on Wednesday, January 4th when they host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. in The Pit at the University of Maine's Memorial Gym. Pregame starts at 6:30 with Don Shields on 92.9 The Ticket.