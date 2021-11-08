UMaine Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tips Off on Tuesday November 9th on The Ticket

We are very excited that 92.9 The Ticket is going to be the flagship radio station for the UMaine Women's and Men's Basketball games this season, and the season starts Tuesday, November 9th!

Don Shields returns to call the Women's games and Ron Lisnet and Jim Churchill return for the Men's games. All the Women's games will be on 92.9 The Ticket, and most Men's games will be there too. If a Men's game conflicts with a Women's game, then the Men's game will be on our sister station AM 1370 WDEA.

On Tuesday, November 9th we will be broadcasting a doubleheader. The Women tip off in Lincoln, Nebraska against the University of Nebraska, at 1 p.m. with the pregame beginning at 12:30 p.m. It's the 2nd meeting ever between the Black Bears and Cornhuskers. Maine beat Nebraska 89-82 victory on January 6th 1988 in a game played in Bangor. Maine is 34-23 all-time in season openers and 5-1 in its last 6 opening day match-ups.

UMaine returns 2 starters and 9 letterwinners and will be led by America East Preseason All-Conference selection Anne Simon and 2021 America East All-Conference Second Team honoree Maeve Carroll.

The Cornhuskers welcome five starters and 10 letterwinners back from a year ago after finishing 13-13 overall and 9-10 in the Big Ten and advancing to the round of 16 in the WNIT.

Maine's next game will be at The Pit on the UMaine Campus when they play host to Providence College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 13th. They're then on the road for 4 games before returning to the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, December 4th when they will play host to America East rival Drexel University at 12 noon.

The Men tip off Tuesday night against ACC powerhouse Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. with the pregame starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Hokies lost last year to North Carolina in the ACC Championships and then to Florida in the Opening Round of the NCAA Tournament, 75-70 in overtime

Maine opens the season at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, November 12th against UMaine Farmington at 5 p.m.