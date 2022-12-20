UMaine Women’s Basketball Game at Milwaukee Canceled

Because of the impending snowstorm, the University of Maine Women's Basketball Game at Milwaukee scheduled on Thursday, December 22nd has been canceled.

The game, originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 22nd, will not be made up this season.

The University of Maine will open America East conference play on Thursday, December 29th in Rhode Island against Bryant University. The tip-off is at 1 p.m. Hear the pre-game with Don Shields starting at 12:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.