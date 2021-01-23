UMaine Women’s Basketball Tops Binghamton 67-46

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team erupted in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Binghamton 23-9 to en route to a 67-46 win in Binghamton New York, Saturday afternoon, January 23rd.

Binghamton led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine took a slim 24-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring the Bobcats 13-9 in the 2nd Quarter.

Maine was led by Anne Simon with 22 points. She had 2-3's. Blanca Millan finished with 20 points, going 4-6 from the free throw line. Maeve Carroll had 12 points and 9 rebounds to lead the team. Millan had 6 steals and Simon 5 steals, as the Black Bears picked up the defensive intensity in the 3rd Quarter.

Dor Saar finished with 4 points and became the 22nd player in UMaine Women's Basketball history with 1000 points.

Denai Bowman led Binghamton with 8 points. with 4 players tied with 6 points.

Maine, now 11-1 will play at Binghamton Sunday afternoon, January 24th with the tip-off at 2 p.m.