UMaine Women’s Hockey Beats BU 5-1

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team beat the BU Terriers 5-1 on Friday night at the Alfond Arena.

Main took an early 1-0 lead with 9:57 gone in the 1st Period when Nicole Pateman scored assisted by Courtney Colarullo and Ali Beltz

BU tied it at 1-1 with just 12.9 seconds remaining in the 1st Period, when Emma Wuthrich scored, assisted by Ellie Larson and Tamara Giaguinto

That late goal must have fired up the Black Bear women, as they scored 3 goals in the 2nd Period to lead 4-1

Taylor Leech score with just 49 seconds gone in the 2nd Period, assisted by Rahel Enzler and Nicole Pateman

Bailey Oakes made it 3-1 exactly half way through the 2nd Period, assisted by Ida Kuoppala and Pateman

Courtney Colarullo scored the final goal of the 2nd Period for Maine, assisted by Alyssa Wruble and Ali Beltz.

Ida Kuoppala added an insurance goal for the Black Bears, with 6:44 gone in the 3rd Period, assisted by Nicole Pateman.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while BU was 0-1

Maine outshot BU 26-23.

Loryn Porter was in net for Maine, turning away 22 shots. Kate Stuart was in goal for the Terriers, and had 21 saves.

Maine is now 5-8-1 overall and 3-5-1 in Hockey East. BU is 6-5-3 overall and 5-4-3 in Hockey East

Maine will play Providence College Sunday afternoon, November 21 at 2 p.m. at the Alfond Arena