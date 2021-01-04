UMaine Women’s Hockey Nipped by Northeastern 1-0 Monday

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team was nipped by Northeastern the #3 team in the nation, 1-0 Monday afternoon in Boston.

UMaine was outshot 41-21. The lone goal came with 2:05 elapsed in the 3rd period, when Chloe Aurard lit the lamp.

Maine goalie Loryn Porter stood on her head stopping 40 shots in net, with 10 in the 1st period, 22 shots in the 2nd period and 8 shots in the 3rd period.

Maine pulled Porter for the final 1:17 as they attempted to equalize

Aerin Frankel stopped 21 shots

Maine was 0-4 on the power play while Northeastern was 0-3.

Maine is now 4-4-0 on the season while Northeastern is 3-1-0

Maine is set to host the University of Vermont Friday and Saturday January 8th and 9th with the puck dropping each night at 6 p.m.