UMaine Women’s Hockey Opens Season with 2-1 Victory Over Holy Cross

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team opened their 2020-21 season with a 2-1 victory over Holy Cross in Worcester on Friday night, November 20th. The two teams will play Saturday afternoon at 1p.m. with the game being broadcast on NESN+

Maine lit the lamp first with Ella MacLlean scoring 1st. Ida Kuoppala had originally been credited with the goal

Morgan Sadler, a freshman then scored her 1st collegiate goal on a power play

At the end of the 2nd period Maine was up 2-0 and Loryn Porter had 19 saves

Holy Cross scored once in the 3rd period, but UMaine held on, with Loryn Porter ending up with 34 saves