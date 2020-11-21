UMaine Women’s Hockey Opens Season with 2-1 Victory Over Holy Cross
The UMaine Women's Hockey Team opened their 2020-21 season with a 2-1 victory over Holy Cross in Worcester on Friday night, November 20th. The two teams will play Saturday afternoon at 1p.m. with the game being broadcast on NESN+
Maine lit the lamp first with Ella MacLlean scoring 1st. Ida Kuoppala had originally been credited with the goal
Morgan Sadler, a freshman then scored her 1st collegiate goal on a power play
At the end of the 2nd period Maine was up 2-0 and Loryn Porter had 19 saves
Holy Cross scored once in the 3rd period, but UMaine held on, with Loryn Porter ending up with 34 saves