UMaine Women’s Hockey Splits Weekend with Holy Cross

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team split their opening weekend of the 2020-21 season with Holy Cross. They won Friday night 2-1, before losing Saturday afternoon's game in Worcester 3-2.

Holy Cross led 1-0 at the end of the 1st period. Loryn Porter had 10 saves in the 1st period

Ida Kuoppala scored short handed in the 2nd period, her 2nd goal of the season to tie the score at 1-1. Loryn Porter finished the 2nd period with 20 saves

Holy Cross scored 2 goals in the 3rd period before Kuoppalla scored her 2nd goal of the game

Loryn Porter finished with 27 saves

Maine returns home next weekend to host UConn with games Friday night, November 27th at 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 28th at 2 p.m.