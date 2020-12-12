UMaine Women’s Hockey Wins Saturday 2-1, Sweeps UNH

Make it a clean sweep for the UMaine Women's Hockey Team, after they beat UNH on Saturday afternoon December 12th by the score of 2-1.

The teams were deadlocked 0-0 after the 1st period and UNH led 1-0 at the end of the 2nd period.

But the 3rd period belonged to UMaine with 2 unanswered goals!

Ida Kuoppala put the Black Bears up 2-1 with 1:37 remaining!

Nicole Pateman had 1 assist while Rahel Enzler assisted on both goals for the Black Bears.

Loryn Porter picked up the win in goal for UMaine, stopping 21 shots, including 9 in the 3rd period.

Maine is now 3-1 on the season. Up next is a weekend series December 19th and 20th against the Providence Friars. That series was originally scheduled to be played at the Alfond, but because of the State of Maine's indoor gathering limit, will be played in Rhode Island.