UMaine Women&#8217;s Ice Hockey Coach&#8217;s Show &#8211; October 8 [VIDEO]

UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Coach’s Show – October 8 [VIDEO]

Maine Women's Hockey September 28, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined Chris Popper for the weekly Coach's Show on October 8th.

With the Black Bears off last weekend, Coach Engstrom talked about "The Grind" and the challenges of having a bye weekend so early in the season. She spoke about the opportunity this weekend gives the team as they host Providence College on Friday night at 6 p.m. and then Saturday at 7 p.m. as the Black Bears begin Hockey East play.

With the Men's Hockey Team playing at 2 p.m. on Saturday it' hoped many fans will stay and support the Women's Team on Saturday night!

Check out this week's show

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket