UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Coach’s Show – October 8 [VIDEO]

UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined Chris Popper for the weekly Coach's Show on October 8th.

With the Black Bears off last weekend, Coach Engstrom talked about "The Grind" and the challenges of having a bye weekend so early in the season. She spoke about the opportunity this weekend gives the team as they host Providence College on Friday night at 6 p.m. and then Saturday at 7 p.m. as the Black Bears begin Hockey East play.

With the Men's Hockey Team playing at 2 p.m. on Saturday it' hoped many fans will stay and support the Women's Team on Saturday night!

