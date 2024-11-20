UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Head Coach’s Show – November 19 [VIDEO]

UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined us for the weekly Coach's Show on November 19th.

Coach Engstrom talked about the recent series at Northeastern and looked ahead to the game at the University of Vermont on Sunday, November 24th.

Coach Engstrom and host Chris Popper had a lengthy discussion about the Northeastern' announcers describing the Black Bears as a lunch box hockey team and what that meant.

The Black Bears will host the #1 team in the nation Wisconsin on Friday, November 29th at 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 30th at 4 p.m.