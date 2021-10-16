UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Nipped by UConn 1-0

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team was nipped by UConn Friday afternoon at the Alfond in Orono 1-0

The score was deadlocked at 0-0 through the 1st period, until Viki Harkness scored the lone goal of the game in the 2nd period at the 12:51 mark. She was assisted by Natalie Snodgrass and Taylor Wabick

UMaine was 0-4 on the power play, while UConn was 0-3

Jorden Mattison stopped 33 shots in goal for UMaine, 14 in the 1st period, 9 in the 2nd period and 10 in the 3rd period.

Samantha Capenter-Yelle stopped 17 shots for UConn.

Maine is now 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play again Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Alfond.