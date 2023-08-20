UMaine Women’s Soccer Beats Rhode Island 1-0 at Bark in the Park [PHOTOS]
The University of Maine Women's Soccer Team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday afternoon, August 20th. It was "Bark in the Park" with dogs invited to come on and cheer the Black Bears!
The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outshot the Rams 4-0 and led in corners 3-0.
The game remained scoreless until there was 7:32 leff to play in the 2nd Half. Lara Kirby scored for the Black Bears, for the game's lone goal.
For the game Maine outshot Rhode Island 10-2. They also had 5 corners compared to the Rams 2 corners.
Faith Hutchins had 4 saves for the Rams, while Kira Kutzinski had 1 save.
The Black Bears are back in action on Thursday, August 24th, when they host Holy Cross at 4 p.m.
Check out some of the dogs in attendance!