UMaine Women’s Soccer Beats Rhode Island 1-0 at Bark in the Park [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Women's Soccer Team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday afternoon, August 20th. It was "Bark in the Park" with dogs invited to come on and cheer the Black Bears!

Maine -Rhode Island Soccer August 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outshot the Rams 4-0 and led in corners 3-0.

Maine -Rhode Island Soccer August 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The game remained scoreless until there was 7:32 leff to play in the 2nd Half. Lara Kirby scored for the Black Bears, for the game's lone goal.

For the game Maine outshot Rhode Island 10-2. They also had 5 corners compared to the Rams 2 corners.

Bark in the Park Maine -Rhode Island Soccer August 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

Faith Hutchins had 4 saves for the Rams, while Kira Kutzinski had 1 save.

The Black Bears are back in action on Thursday, August 24th, when they host Holy Cross at 4 p.m.

Check out some of the dogs in attendance!