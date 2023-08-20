UMaine Women’s Soccer Beats Rhode Island 1-0 at Bark in the Park [PHOTOS]

UMaine Women&#8217;s Soccer Beats Rhode Island 1-0 at Bark in the Park [PHOTOS]

Bark in the Park August 20 2023 Photos Chris Popper

The University of Maine Women's Soccer Team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over the Rhode Island Rams on Sunday afternoon, August 20th. It was "Bark in the Park" with dogs invited to come on and cheer the Black Bears!

Maine -Rhode Island Soccer August 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half.  Maine outshot the Rams 4-0 and led in corners 3-0.

Maine -Rhode Island Soccer August 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
The game remained scoreless until there was 7:32 leff to play in the 2nd Half. Lara Kirby scored for the Black Bears, for the game's lone goal.

For the game Maine outshot Rhode Island 10-2. They also had 5 corners compared to the Rams 2 corners.

Bark in the Park Maine -Rhode Island Soccer August 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper
Faith Hutchins had 4 saves for the Rams, while Kira Kutzinski had 1 save.

The Black Bears are back in action on Thursday, August 24th, when they host Holy Cross at 4 p.m.

Check out some of the dogs in attendance!

Bark in the Park Saturday August 20

The University of Maine Soccer Team took on the University of Rhode Island Rams on Sunday, August 20th. It was "Bark in the Park" Check out some of the dogs in attendance.
