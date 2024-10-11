UMaine’s Adrianna Smith Lost for the Season with Knee Injury

With the 2024-25 season right around the corner, the University of Maine's Women's Basketball Team was dealt a serious blow with the announcement that Adrianna Smith would miss the season with an injury to her knee sustained in practice.

Coach Amy Vachon said.

"We are heartbroken for Adi. She came into this year in the best shape of her career. Words cannot express how much we will miss Adi's presence on the court for us this season. Whatever Adi does, she does so fiercely, and that is evident to anyone who has watched her play the game she loves. I know she'll attack rehab with the same passion. Although we will not have Adi as a teammate on the court, she will continue to be a great leader and an important part of our team this season."

You can tune into 92.9 The Ticket for University of Maine's Women's Basketball all season long.

