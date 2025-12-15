The Husson Women's and Men's Basketball Teams lost to the UMaine Farmington Beavers on Saturday, December 13th in Farmington

Husson Women Lose 78-67

Husson led 9-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-24 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter, the Beavers outscored Husson 33-18 to take a 57-43 lead.

Husson had 4 players in double figures. Lilly Roy had 21 points to lead the Eagles. Saige Evans had a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds ( a game high). Abby Radel had 18 points and Laela Martinez had 10 points.

Husson shot 30.8 percent from the field. They were 6-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and 21-24 from the free throw line.

UMaine Farmington had 3 players in double figures Jaydn Pingree led the Beavers with 26 points. Jessica Dow had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Audrey Mackie had 12 points.

The Beavers shot 39.4 percent from the field. They were 5-24 from beyond the 3-point arc and 17-26 from the free throw line.

Husson outrebounded UMaine-Farmington 46-44.

Husson is 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the North Atlantic Conference while UMaine-Farmington is 7-3 and 5-1 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Husson Men Lose 91-83

The Husson Men and UMaine Farmington Men were tied at 45-45 at the Half. The Beavers outscored Husson 46-38 in the 2nd Half.

Husson had 5 players in double figures. Gil Matondo and Connor Heald each had 18 points. Eric Ahlers had 16 points. Andre MCCauley had 14 points and Christian Smith had 10 points.

The Eagles shot a sizzling 52.4 percent from the field and were 11-26 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-9 from the free throw line.

UMaine-Farmington had 4 players in double figures. Zach McLaughlin had a game-high 27 points. Jason Reynolds had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Kory Donlin had 18 points and Brayden St. Pierre finished with 16 points.

The Beavers shot 47.0 percent from the field. They were 14-29 from beyond the 3-point arc and 15-19 from the free throw line.

UMaine-Farmington outrebounded Husson 38-28.

Husson is now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the North Atlantic Conference. UMaine-Farmington is 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the North Atlantic Conference.