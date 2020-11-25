University of Maine Suspends Athletics Through December 8

University of Maine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy announced Tuesday that the school is suspending sports activities through at least December 8th following positive test results on campus which include people involved with athletic programs.

The University had faced many issues in the week-plus as it attempted to ramp up preparation for the winter sports seasons of men's and women's basketball, as well as men's and women's hockey.

Men's hockey had its season-opening series pushed back last week after the school said it did not have the proper protocol in place to host opposing teams.

Women's hockey was able to play the first two games on their schedule as they opened the season on the road with a series split at Holy Cross last weekend.

The trouble continued this week, as the men's basketball program received a positive test upon arrival at the Mohegan Sun tip off tournament and had to withdraw from the competition. The 2020 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge, which the Maine women were set to compete in, was canceled yesterday as a result of COVID-19 related issues.

All told, the shutdown until December 8 will cost men's and women's hockey and men's basketball four games, while women's basketball loses two games.

University of Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph joined The Drive on Wednesday to discuss the issues facing the University, as well as what went into making the decision to suspend athletics for the next two weeks.