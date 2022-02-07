Updated Class AA and Class A North Heal Points as of Monday February 7
Monday starts the last week of the regular high school basketball season. All countable games must be played by Thursday, February 10th, Most schools have 2 games to play before Thursday, with a few still having 3 games. Best of luck to all. Here are the updated Class AA and Class A North Heal Points as of Monday morning, February 7th.
Boys AA North Heal Points
- Edward Little 14-2
- Oxford Hills 12-3
- Portland 10-6
- Lewiston 12-4
- Deering 7-9
- Cheverus 7-8
- Bangor 6-9
- Windham 3-13
- Hampden Academy 2-14
Get our free mobile app
Girls AA North Heal Points
- Oxford Hills 14-1
- Cheverus 13-2
- Windham 11-5
- Hampden Academy 11-4
- Bangor 9-6
- Lewiston 7-9
- Deering 3-13
- Edward Little and Portland 2-14
Boys A North Heal Points
- Nokomis 16-1
- Brewer 15-2
- Skowhegan 13-3
- Cony 11-5
- Mt. Blue 7-8
- Camden Hills 7-7
- Lawrence 5-10
- Gardiner 5-10
- Messalonskee 2-13
- Erskine Academy 1-15
Girls A North Heal Points
- Skowhegan 16-0
- Gardiner 14-1
- Lawrence 14-2
- Cony 10-5
- Erskine Academy 7-8
- Messalonskee 4-11
- Mt. Blue 5-10
- Brewer 5-12
- Nokomis 1-16
- Camden Hills 0-14
2022 Maine Fair Schedule
2022 is looking bright for upcoming events in Maine's great outdoors, including our annual fairs. Here's a list of this year's Maine fair schedule, the dates of each fair event, and what to look forward to with each one.