Updated Class AA and Class A North Heal Points as of Monday February 7

Monday starts the last week of the regular high school basketball season. All countable games must be played by Thursday, February 10th, Most schools have 2 games to play before Thursday, with a few still having 3 games. Best of luck to all. Here are the updated Class AA and Class A North Heal Points as of Monday morning, February 7th.

Boys AA North Heal Points

Edward Little 14-2 Oxford Hills 12-3 Portland 10-6 Lewiston 12-4 Deering 7-9 Cheverus 7-8 Bangor 6-9 Windham 3-13 Hampden Academy 2-14

Girls AA North Heal Points

Oxford Hills 14-1 Cheverus 13-2 Windham 11-5 Hampden Academy 11-4 Bangor 9-6 Lewiston 7-9 Deering 3-13 Edward Little and Portland 2-14

Boys A North Heal Points

Nokomis 16-1 Brewer 15-2 Skowhegan 13-3 Cony 11-5 Mt. Blue 7-8 Camden Hills 7-7 Lawrence 5-10 Gardiner 5-10 Messalonskee 2-13 Erskine Academy 1-15

Girls A North Heal Points

Skowhegan 16-0 Gardiner 14-1 Lawrence 14-2 Cony 10-5 Erskine Academy 7-8 Messalonskee 4-11 Mt. Blue 5-10 Brewer 5-12 Nokomis 1-16 Camden Hills 0-14