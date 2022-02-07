Updated Class AA and Class A North Heal Points as of Monday February 7

Photo Chris Popper

Monday starts the last week of the regular high school basketball season. All countable games must be played by Thursday, February 10th, Most schools have 2 games to play before Thursday, with a few still having 3 games. Best of luck to all. Here are the updated Class AA and Class A North Heal Points as of Monday morning, February 7th.

Boys AA North Heal Points

  1. Edward Little 14-2
  2. Oxford Hills 12-3
  3. Portland 10-6
  4. Lewiston 12-4
  5. Deering 7-9
  6. Cheverus 7-8
  7. Bangor 6-9
  8. Windham 3-13
  9. Hampden Academy 2-14
Girls AA North Heal Points

  1. Oxford Hills 14-1
  2. Cheverus 13-2
  3. Windham 11-5
  4. Hampden Academy 11-4
  5. Bangor 9-6
  6. Lewiston 7-9
  7. Deering 3-13
  8. Edward Little and Portland 2-14

Boys A North Heal Points

  1. Nokomis 16-1
  2. Brewer 15-2
  3. Skowhegan 13-3
  4. Cony 11-5
  5. Mt. Blue 7-8
  6. Camden Hills 7-7
  7. Lawrence 5-10
  8. Gardiner 5-10
  9. Messalonskee 2-13
  10. Erskine Academy 1-15

Girls A North Heal Points

  1. Skowhegan 16-0
  2. Gardiner 14-1
  3. Lawrence 14-2
  4. Cony 10-5
  5. Erskine Academy 7-8
  6. Messalonskee 4-11
  7. Mt. Blue 5-10
  8. Brewer 5-12
  9. Nokomis 1-16
  10. Camden Hills 0-14

