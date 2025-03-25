US Basketball Writers Association Names Cooper Flagg Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year

The awards continue to pile up for Newport native Cooper Flagg. The Duke freshman was named the Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year by the US Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday March 25th.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy is given to the National Player of the Year, and the Wayman Tisdale Award is given to the National Freshman Player of the Year.

Cooper will receive the award at the US Basketball Writer Association's Dinner in St. Louis on April 17th.

Flagg is just the 4th player to earn both awards in the same season. He joins

Zion Williamson - Duke who won in 2018

Anthony Davis - Kentucky who won in 2012

Kevin Durant - Texas who won in 2007.

Flagg is the 6th Duke player to win the Oscar Robertson Trophy . He is the 5th Duke player to win the Wayman Tisdale Award.

Flagg and #1 Duke are set to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, March 27th at 9:39 p.m. in the Sweet 16.