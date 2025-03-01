Valley Girls Win 1st State Class D Title Beating Central Aroostook 47-28 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The Valley Cavaliers Girls Basketball Team won their 1st Class D State Title, beating Central Aroostook 47-28 on Saturday afternoon, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Valley led 9-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Cavaliers took control in the 3rd Quarter when Madeline Hill scored 8 points including back-to-back 3-pointers. They led 31-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The Cavaliers did a fantastic job clogging the paint, as Central Aroostook didn't score a basket in the paint until almost midway in the 4th Quarter.

Valley was led by Madeline Hill with 16 points while Liana Hartwell a 9th graders had 12 points. Kirsten Bigelow had 10 points. Hill had 2 3-pointers an Rylee Clark the other. The Cavaliers were 6-7 from the free throw line.

Lilly Burtt was the leading scorer for the Panthers, finishing with 13 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Maggie Mahan had 9 points, including a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was just 1-8 from the free throw line.

. Valley had lost the State Title game last year to Southern Aroostook. It was Central Aroostook's first State Title appearance since losing to Rangeley in 1993.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Valley Girls 9 12 10 16 47 Centrsl Aroostook Girls 5 7 8 8 28

Box Score

Valley



Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Madeline Hill 16 5 2 - - Karlee Cates 0 - - - - Delia Hill 5 2 - 1 1 Kirsten Bigelow 10 3 1 1 1 Emily Manseau 0 - - - - Myranda Beane 0 - - - - Liana Hartwell 9 3 - 3 3 Rylee Clark 3 1 - 1 2 Brianna Mills 4 2 - - - Raivyn Clark 0 - - - - Daisy Wright 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 16 3 6 7

Central Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jillian Grass 0 - - - - Harleigh Allen 0 - - - - Aryanna Grivois 0 - - - - Aiden Kinney 0 - - - - Rebecca Shaw 0 - - - - Maggie Mahan 9 3 1 - - Lilly Burtt 13 3 2 1 6 Joslyn Cyr 0 - - - - Cheyanne Henderson 0 - - - - Stevi Pierce 2 1 - - - Piper Woollard 0 - - - - Charlie Pierce 4 2 - - 2 TOTALS 28 9 3 1 8

