Valley Girls Win 1st State Class D Title Beating Central Aroostook 47-28 [PHOTOS/STATS]

March 1, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Valley Cavaliers Girls Basketball Team won their 1st Class D State Title, beating Central Aroostook 47-28 on Saturday afternoon, March 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Valley led 9-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-12 at the end of the 1st Half.  The Cavaliers took control in the 3rd Quarter when Madeline Hill scored 8 points including back-to-back 3-pointers. They led 31-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.  The Cavaliers did a fantastic job clogging the paint, as Central Aroostook didn't score a basket in the paint until almost midway in the 4th Quarter.

Valley was led by Madeline Hill with 16 points while Liana Hartwell a 9th graders had 12 points. Kirsten Bigelow had 10 points. Hill had 2 3-pointers an Rylee Clark the other. The Cavaliers were 6-7 from the free throw line.

Lilly Burtt was the leading scorer for the Panthers, finishing with 13 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Maggie Mahan had 9 points, including a 3-pointer. Central Aroostook was just 1-8 from the free throw line.

. Valley had lost the State Title game last year to Southern Aroostook. It was Central Aroostook's first State Title appearance since losing to Rangeley in 1993.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1234T
Valley Girls912101647
Centrsl Aroostook Girls578828

 

Box Score

Valley

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Madeline Hill1652--
Karlee Cates0----
Delia Hill52-11
Kirsten Bigelow103111
Emily Manseau0----
Myranda Beane0----
Liana Hartwell93-33
Rylee Clark31-12
Brianna Mills42---
Raivyn Clark0----
Daisy Wright0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4716367

 

Central Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jillian Grass0----
Harleigh Allen0----
Aryanna Grivois0----
Aiden Kinney0----
Rebecca Shaw0----
Maggie Mahan931--
Lilly Burtt133216
Joslyn Cyr0----
Cheyanne Henderson0----
Stevi Pierce21---
Piper Woollard0----
Charlie Pierce42--2
TOTALS289318

Check out the photos from the game

Valley-Central Aroostook Class D Girls State Title Game

The Valley Cavaliers Girls Basketball Team took on the Central Aroostook Panthers for the Class D State Title on Saturday, March 1st

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

