Congratulations to the Voices of Black Bear Football, Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy who are calling their 300th Maine Football game today!

The gifts were from the University of Maine!

You can hear Rich and Bob call today's game as the Maine Black Bears play Campbell University from North Carolina on 92.9 The Ticket, the Flagship Station for the Maine Black Bears. The pregame starts at 3:30 p.m. with the kickoff at 4 p.m.!