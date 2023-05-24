Wagstaff 2-Hits GSA Ellsworth Wins 4-0 [PHOTOS]
In the Battle of Eagles the Ellsworth Eagles shutout the George Stevens Academy Eagles 4-0 on Wednesday, May 24th in Ellsworth.
Hannah Wagstaff pitched a complete game for Ellsworth holding GSA to just 2 singles. She struck out 11 and didn't walk a batter.
Aaliyah Manning was 3-4 with 3 stolen bases to lead Ellsworth. Paige Johnston had 2 hits. Sophie Lynch, Morgan Duhaime, Hannah Wagstaff, Reece Hellum, Alex Bivivins and Anna Stevens all had singles for Ellsworth. Lynch, Duhaime and Wagstaff all had a stolen base.
Alyssa Ladd was in the circle for GSA. She allowed the 11 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 2
Layla Pickering and Maddie Damon singled for GSA.
Ellsworth is now 8-4. They play at Hermon on Thursday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m.
GSA is now 5-9. They play at Central on Friday, May 26th at 4 p.m.
Thanks to Lisa Landry-Stevens for the photos!