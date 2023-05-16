Wagstaff’s Homer, Boles’ 4 Hits Propels Eagles to 22-4 Win Over Washington Academy

The Ellsworth Eagles bats were on fire Tuesday, as the Eagle's hitters belted out 17 hits en-route to a 22-4 win over the Washington Academy Raiders in East Machias on Tuesday, May 16th. The game was run-ruled after 5 innings.

Anna Stevens allowed 3 hits, striking out 7 and walking 6, in picking up the complete game win for the Eagles.

Hannah Wagstaff was 2-5 with a home run, driving in 5 runs. Lizzy Boles was 4-4 with 2 doubles, driving in 3 runs. Morgan Duhaime was 3-5 with a double and triple, driving in 2 runs. Aaliyah Manning was 2-3 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Jayden Sullivan, Hannah Wagstaff, and Reece Hellum each had 2 hits. Sophie Lynch, and Anna Stevens each singled.

Cailey Hicks had a double for the Raiders. Reece Crossman and Meadow Rhode had singles for Washington Academy.

Becca Scribner started in the circle for the Raiders, and allowed 17 hits. 5 of the 22 runs were earned. She struck out 1 and walked 4. Autumn Balyint pitched 1 inning, striking out and walking 1.

The Raiders committed 8 errors in the game

Ellsworth is now 7-3. They travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Saturday, May 20th at 1 p.m.

Washington Academy is 2-9. They play at Orono on Monday, May 22nd.

