Week 4 High School Player of the Week May 8-13 [POLL]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! There were a lot of exceptional performances for the 4th week of the Spring season, May 8 - 13 and we weren't lacking for nominees!

Thanks to everyone who submitted a nomination! Check out this week's nominees. You can vote as often as you wish between now and Thursday, May 11th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced Friday morning, May 19th. They'll join Camry King of Nokomis, the Week 3 Winner, Emma Jameson of Brewer the Week 2 Winner and Raegan King of Nokomis, the Week 1 Winner.

Jason Libby - Bangor Christian Baseball - Struck out all 22 batters he faced in a 7-inning no-hitter. It was the most strikeouts in Maine High School History!

Meg Morrison - Bucksport Track and Field - Meg finished 1st in the shot put with a put of 33-11.25 at the Bucksport meet on May 11th. This PR puts Meg at first in Class C by over a foot.

Alyssa Ladd - GSA Softball - Alyssa pitched 3 games this week, throwing 18 innings. She allowed 6 earned runs during the week, striking out 15

Megan Watson -Nokomis Softball - Megan went 3-3 with a homer and drove in 3 runs in 11-1 win over Cony.

Josh Horr - Brewer Track and Field - Josh ran the fastest time in 107 years of Brewer boy's track in the 100m dash, running 11.17.

Layla Pickering - GSA Softball - Layla was 7-11 with 2-Singles, 3-Doubles, 1-Triple, 1-HR with 10 RBI's while scoring 4 runs in 3 games

Hannah Wagstaff - Ellsworth Softball - She pitched in 2 games striking out 17 vs Old Town and 11 vs Brewer for a total of 28. She only allowed 2 runs on 6 hits. On offense she had 3 hits 2 singles and a double with 3 RBI's

Hailey Cyr - Leavitt Softball - Hit her 1st Varsity homer and pitched 3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out four

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy Track and Field - Charlie ran in the Glenn D. Loucks games track meet in White Plains, New York.. He ran the 1 mile race in 4:17.23, which, when converted to a 1600m is the fastest time this year in Maine, and the 11th fastest in Maine history (for high school).

You can nominate a player for the High School Athlete of the Week 5 HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.