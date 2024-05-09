Warriors Shutout Cony 13-0

The Nokomis Warriors beat the Cony Rams 13-0 on Thursday afternoon, May 9th, in 6 innings as Mia Coots struck out 14.

Coots didn't walk a batter and just allowed 2 hits, facing 21 batters.

Jenna Sawtelle drove in 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning with a homer to left field, on a 3-2 count.

Coots helped herself at the plate going 3-3, with a double and driving in 3 runs.

Hallie Coots the catcher was 2-3 leading off, driving in a run. Leah Tasker had a double. Addy Hawthorne, Sydney King, Hailey Getchell, Jadin Ireland, Annie Nyce and Hailey Reynolds all singled for Nokomis

Suri Ramkissoon was in the circle for Cony, allowing the 13 hits and 10 earned runs. She struck out 3 and walked 5.

Ramkisssoon and Torrie Webber each had a single for Cony

Nokomis is now 7-2. They play at Hall-Dale on Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m.

Cony, now 3-6 will play at Winslow on Monday, May 13th at 4 p.m.

