Washington Academy Nips John Bapst Girls 47-45 [STATS]

The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team went 9-13 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and nipped John Bapst 47-45 in East Machias on Tuesday, December 13th.

John Bapst led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 38-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, but Washington Academy outscored John Bapst 16-7 in the 4th Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who finished with 20 points, going 7-10 from the free throw line and had a 3-pointer. Lillian Higgins had 12 points, including a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 11-19 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Chloe Kilton with 14 points while Savannah Crowley had 13 points. Kilton had 2 3-pointers. The Raiders were 22-33 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 0-2. They will host Presque Isle on Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Washington Academy is 2-0. They will play host to Bucksport on Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 12 12 14 7 45 Washington Academy Girls 10 13 8 16 47

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jenna Perkins 0 - - - - Oona Sacararidiz 0 - - - - Emma Lowell 2 1 - - - Jayden Schoppee 3 1 - 1 1 Lauren Hogan 0 - - - - Lillian Higgins 12 4 1 1 2 Jane Wu 0 - - - - Kaylee Horr 4 1 - 2 4 Claire Gaetani 20 5 1 7 10 Ariana Cross 2 1 - - 2 Anna Smth 2 1 - - - Sophia Ward 0 - - - - Brynn Schroder 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 14 2 11 19

Washington Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chloe Kilton 14 1 2 6 9 Addie Williams 1 - - 1 2 Miranda Cheney 0 - - - - Sarah Moulton 3 - - 3 6 Chloe Dinsmore 0 - - - - Savannah Crowley 13 3 - 7 9 Avery Kates 0 - - - - Kristen Smith 0 - - - - Grace Gray 1 - - 1 2 Marissa Cates 4 2 - - - Reese Crosman 9 2 - 5 5 Daniela Myers 2 1 - - - Meadow Rohde 0 - - - - Yagmor Boluraski 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 9 2 23 33

