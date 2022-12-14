Washington Academy Nips John Bapst Girls 47-45 [STATS]
The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team went 9-13 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and nipped John Bapst 47-45 in East Machias on Tuesday, December 13th.
John Bapst led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 38-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, but Washington Academy outscored John Bapst 16-7 in the 4th Quarter.
John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who finished with 20 points, going 7-10 from the free throw line and had a 3-pointer. Lillian Higgins had 12 points, including a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 11-19 from the free throw line.
Washington Academy was led by Chloe Kilton with 14 points while Savannah Crowley had 13 points. Kilton had 2 3-pointers. The Raiders were 22-33 from the free throw line.
John Bapst is now 0-2. They will host Presque Isle on Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m.
Washington Academy is 2-0. They will play host to Bucksport on Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Girls
|12
|12
|14
|7
|45
|Washington Academy Girls
|10
|13
|8
|16
|47
Box Score
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jenna Perkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oona Sacararidiz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Lowell
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Schoppee
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Lauren Hogan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lillian Higgins
|12
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jane Wu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaylee Horr
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|Claire Gaetani
|20
|5
|1
|7
|10
|Ariana Cross
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Anna Smth
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sophia Ward
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brynn Schroder
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|45
|14
|2
|11
|19
Washington Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chloe Kilton
|14
|1
|2
|6
|9
|Addie Williams
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Miranda Cheney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sarah Moulton
|3
|-
|-
|3
|6
|Chloe Dinsmore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Crowley
|13
|3
|-
|7
|9
|Avery Kates
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kristen Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Gray
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Marissa Cates
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Reese Crosman
|9
|2
|-
|5
|5
|Daniela Myers
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Meadow Rohde
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yagmor Boluraski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|9
|2
|23
|33
