Washington Academy Nips John Bapst Girls 47-45 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Washington Academy Girls Basketball Team went 9-13 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter and nipped John Bapst 47-45 in East Machias on Tuesday, December 13th.

John Bapst led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 38-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, but Washington Academy outscored John Bapst 16-7 in the 4th Quarter.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who finished with 20 points, going 7-10 from the free throw line and had a 3-pointer. Lillian Higgins had 12 points, including a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 11-19 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Chloe Kilton with 14 points while Savannah Crowley had 13 points. Kilton had 2 3-pointers. The Raiders were 22-33 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 0-2. They will host Presque Isle on Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Washington Academy is 2-0. They will play host to Bucksport on Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Girls121214745
Washington Academy Girls101381647

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jenna Perkins0----
Oona Sacararidiz0----
Emma Lowell21---
Jayden Schoppee31-11
Lauren Hogan0----
Lillian Higgins124112
Jane Wu0----
Kaylee Horr41-24
Claire Gaetani2051710
Ariana Cross21--2
Anna Smth21---
Sophia Ward0----
Brynn Schroder0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS451421119

Washington Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chloe Kilton141269
Addie Williams1--12
Miranda Cheney0----
Sarah Moulton3--36
Chloe Dinsmore0----
Savannah Crowley133-79
Avery Kates0----
Kristen Smith0----
Grace Gray1--12
Marissa Cates42---
Reese Crosman92-55
Daniela Myers21---
Meadow Rohde0----
Yagmor Boluraski0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS47922333

We are looking for reports from all high school basketball games, wrestling matches and swim meets this winter. Please either email results (copies of book) to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660.

You can nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Monday night December 19th for Week 2's nominees. You can vote in the Week 1 Athlete of the Week Poll HERE. Voting ends Thursday, December 15th at 11:59 p.m.

