Waterville Defeats Presque Isle To Advance [GIRLS]

The No. 2 Waterville Purple Panthers started strong and finished stronger on the way to a 54-38 semifinal win over the No. 3 Presque Isle Wildcats Wednesday in Bangor.

The Purple Panthers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up, posting a 31-20 lead at the half and 43-28 after three quarters.

Jayda Murray led the Purple Panthers with 14 points. Senior Madeline Martin added 12 points. Sadie Garling added none points and Kali Thompson finished with six points.

Eizabeth Moreau led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points. Maggie Castonguay and Faith Sjoberg each added six points.

Waterville play in the Class B North final at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.