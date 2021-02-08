We Have A Winner In TML Survivor Pool

After 17 weeks of the NFL regular season and 14 qualifiers during The Morning Line's variation of a Survivor pick 'em pool, and then through all of the rounds of the playoffs it was whittled down to just one champion, and that came down to the total points in Super Bowl 55.

John from Levant was the closest to the total points scored as Tampa Bay beat Kansas City 31-9.

As a result John wins a night stay at the Charles Inn in downtown Bangor's West Market Square, he also wins a $50 gift card from UNO's, and an express detail from Deane's Detailing.

We chatted with John about his win, and what he was most looking forward too in the prize package.

We'll do it again in in week 1 of the 2021 season on The Morning Line on Maine's Sports Leader 92.9 The Ticket.

Getty Images