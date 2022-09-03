Week 1 Football Results Friday September 2

After double sessions, a controlled scrimmage and exhibition game the 2022 Football Season started for real Friday, September 2nd. Here are the results.

Biddeford 34 Gardiner 28

Brewer 34 Bangor 6

Edward Little 28 Messalonskee 26

Hermon 48 MCI 13

Leavitt 50 York 0

Madison 16 Hampden Academy 14

Mattanawcook Academy 58 St. John Valley 8

Medomak Valley 24 Belfast 6

Morse 8 Mt. Ararat 6

Mt. Blue 50 Brunswick 8

MDI 28 Spruce Mountain 26

Orono 53 Houlton 8

Oxford Hills 42 Cony 6

Skowhegan 41 Lawrence 21

Stearns 28 Bucksport 14

Winthrop 27 Foxcroft Academy 21

