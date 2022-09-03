Week 1 Football Results Friday September 2

Photo Chris Popper

After double sessions, a controlled scrimmage and exhibition game the 2022 Football Season started for real Friday, September 2nd. Here are the results.

  • Biddeford 34 Gardiner 28
  • Brewer 34 Bangor 6
  • Edward Little 28 Messalonskee 26
  • Hermon 48 MCI 13
  • Leavitt 50 York 0
  • Madison 16 Hampden Academy 14
  • Mattanawcook Academy 58 St. John Valley 8
  • Medomak Valley 24 Belfast 6
  • Morse 8 Mt. Ararat 6
  • Mt. Blue 50 Brunswick 8
  • MDI 28 Spruce Mountain 26
  • Orono 53 Houlton 8
  • Oxford Hills 42 Cony 6
  • Skowhegan 41 Lawrence 21
  • Stearns 28 Bucksport 14
  • Winthrop 27 Foxcroft Academy 21

Remember you can nominate a football player for the 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

