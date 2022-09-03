Week 1 Football Results Friday September 2
After double sessions, a controlled scrimmage and exhibition game the 2022 Football Season started for real Friday, September 2nd. Here are the results.
- Biddeford 34 Gardiner 28
- Brewer 34 Bangor 6
- Edward Little 28 Messalonskee 26
- Hermon 48 MCI 13
- Leavitt 50 York 0
- Madison 16 Hampden Academy 14
- Mattanawcook Academy 58 St. John Valley 8
- Medomak Valley 24 Belfast 6
- Morse 8 Mt. Ararat 6
- Mt. Blue 50 Brunswick 8
- MDI 28 Spruce Mountain 26
- Orono 53 Houlton 8
- Oxford Hills 42 Cony 6
- Skowhegan 41 Lawrence 21
- Stearns 28 Bucksport 14
- Winthrop 27 Foxcroft Academy 21
Remember you can nominate a football player for the 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week HERE
Get our free mobile app
10 TV Comedies Set in New England
From a witch in Connecticut to an innkeeper in Vermont, here are 10 memorable TV comedies set right here in New England.