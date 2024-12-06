Week 1 Winter High School Athlete of the Week

Week 1 Winter High School Athlete of the Week

High School Athletics begin in all sports this week, and that means the return of 92.9 The Ticket's High School Athlete of the Week.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances December 2nd - December 7th.

Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, December 8th. Voting for Week 1 will take place December 9th- 12 with the winner being announced on Friday, December 13th.

