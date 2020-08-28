What Happens Next In Effort To Play HS Sports In Maine

The Interscholastic Management Committee (IMC) of the Maine Principals' Association (MPA) gave their unanimous approval to the recommendations offered up Wednesday by the Sports Medicine Committee in an effort to move forward with the return of fall high school sports in Maine.

That approval included all fall sports, Golf, Cross Country, Volleyball, Field Hockey, Soccer, and Football.

But that doesn't mean the games will be starting as scheduled. There are still hurdles to clear.

Travis Lazarczyk who writes for the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal joined The Morning Line to discuss the decision and what the future looks like.