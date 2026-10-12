Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings – October 11
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.
Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.
Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations
Preliminary Contests: October 23-24 @ Higher seed
Quarterfinals: October 27 @ Higher seed (1 vs 8 – 4 vs 5)
Quarterfinals: October 28 @ Higher seed (3 vs 6 – 2 vs 7)
Semifinals: October 31 @ Higher seed
Regional Finals: November 4
North @ Messalonskee High School
South @ Scarborough High School
State Championships: November 7 @ Edward Little High School
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Skowhegan 11-1-0 113.265
- Mt. Ararat 11-0-0 105.306
- Camden Hills 10-1-0 83.520
- Mt. Blue 7-5-0 50.000
- Messalonskee 5-6-0 42.041
- Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 6-5-1 40.918
- Lewiston 5-6-0 36.735
- Brewer 4-7-0 32.041
- Oxford Hills 3-9-1 30.867
- Edward Little 4-8-0 23.980
- Hampden Academy/Mount View 2-10-0 17.143
- Brunswick 2-9-0 15.102
Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Nokomis 10-1-0 99.541
- Belfast 8-1-0 69.031
- Leavitt 8-1-0 66.480
- Cony 7-3-1 65.740
- Gardiner 9-3-0 63.520
- Old Town 7-3-0 44.505
- Hermon 3-7-0 15.526
- Erskine Academy 3-7-0 12.347
- Lawrence 2-9-1 8.240
- Waterville 1-11-0 0.714
- Oceanside 0-10-0 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Foxcroft Academy 11-0-0 103.469
- Dexter 8-3-0 52.975
- Stearns/Schenck 10-1-0 45.848
- Mountain Valley 7-3-0 40.000
- MCI 7-6-0 34.643
- Winslow 5-5-1 29.286
- Piscataquis 4-6-0 22.873
- Orono 3-8-0 12.582
- Dirigo 2-10-0 7.347
- Mattanawcook Academy 3-8-0 2.308
- Central 0-11-0 0.000
Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Cheverus 11-0-0 132.653
- Biddeford 10-1-0 120.408
- Sanford/Kennebunk 8-3-0 81.633
- Thornton Academy 8-3-0 63.980
- Gorham 7-5-0 55.816
- Falmouth 7-4-0 43.571
- Windham 6-5-0 34.694
- Noble 7-5-0 32.041
- Marshwood 5-6-0 17.755
- Bonny Eagle 5-6-0 7.755
- Scarborough 2-9-0 2.755
- Massabesic 2-9-0 2.755
- South Portlan/Westbrook 1-11-0 0.714
- Portland/Deering 0-12-0 0.000
Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 10-0-0 97.857
- Greely 9-1-0 76.633
- Freeport 8-3-0 71.327
- Cape Elizabeth 8-3-0 42.449
- Poland 3-8-1 22.423
- Lake Region 5-6-0 20.918
- Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 3-7-0 19.286
- Fryeburg Academy 3-8-0 14.184
- York 1-10-0 6.735
- Lincoln Academy 2-9-1 5.077
- Morse 2-9-0 2.653
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Winthrop 11-1-0 93.980
- Spruce Mountain 9-2-0 74.388
- Lisbon 10-1-0 58.020
- Waynflete 9-1-0 32.704
- Boothbay 6-4-0 31.429
- Wells 5-4-1 21.327
- Hall-Dale/Monmouth 3-7-0 19.949
- Oak Hill 4-7-0 9.898
- Sacopee Valley 3-9-0 3.265
- Telstar 1-10-0 0.714
- Traip Academy 0-11-0 0.000
LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz