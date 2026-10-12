Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

Preliminary Contests: October 23-24 @ Higher seed

Quarterfinals: October 27 @ Higher seed (1 vs 8 – 4 vs 5)

Quarterfinals: October 28 @ Higher seed (3 vs 6 – 2 vs 7)

Semifinals: October 31 @ Higher seed

Regional Finals: November 4

North @ Messalonskee High School

South @ Scarborough High School

State Championships: November 7 @ Edward Little High School

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Skowhegan 11-1-0 113.265 Mt. Ararat 11-0-0 105.306 Camden Hills 10-1-0 83.520 Mt. Blue 7-5-0 50.000 Messalonskee 5-6-0 42.041 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 6-5-1 40.918 Lewiston 5-6-0 36.735 Brewer 4-7-0 32.041 Oxford Hills 3-9-1 30.867 Edward Little 4-8-0 23.980 Hampden Academy/Mount View 2-10-0 17.143 Brunswick 2-9-0 15.102

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Nokomis 10-1-0 99.541 Belfast 8-1-0 69.031 Leavitt 8-1-0 66.480 Cony 7-3-1 65.740 Gardiner 9-3-0 63.520 Old Town 7-3-0 44.505 Hermon 3-7-0 15.526 Erskine Academy 3-7-0 12.347 Lawrence 2-9-1 8.240 Waterville 1-11-0 0.714 Oceanside 0-10-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Foxcroft Academy 11-0-0 103.469 Dexter 8-3-0 52.975 Stearns/Schenck 10-1-0 45.848 Mountain Valley 7-3-0 40.000 MCI 7-6-0 34.643 Winslow 5-5-1 29.286 Piscataquis 4-6-0 22.873 Orono 3-8-0 12.582 Dirigo 2-10-0 7.347 Mattanawcook Academy 3-8-0 2.308 Central 0-11-0 0.000

Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Cheverus 11-0-0 132.653 Biddeford 10-1-0 120.408 Sanford/Kennebunk 8-3-0 81.633 Thornton Academy 8-3-0 63.980 Gorham 7-5-0 55.816 Falmouth 7-4-0 43.571 Windham 6-5-0 34.694 Noble 7-5-0 32.041 Marshwood 5-6-0 17.755 Bonny Eagle 5-6-0 7.755 Scarborough 2-9-0 2.755 Massabesic 2-9-0 2.755 South Portlan/Westbrook 1-11-0 0.714 Portland/Deering 0-12-0 0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Yarmouth 10-0-0 97.857 Greely 9-1-0 76.633 Freeport 8-3-0 71.327 Cape Elizabeth 8-3-0 42.449 Poland 3-8-1 22.423 Lake Region 5-6-0 20.918 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 3-7-0 19.286 Fryeburg Academy 3-8-0 14.184 York 1-10-0 6.735 Lincoln Academy 2-9-1 5.077 Morse 2-9-0 2.653

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Winthrop 11-1-0 93.980 Spruce Mountain 9-2-0 74.388 Lisbon 10-1-0 58.020 Waynflete 9-1-0 32.704 Boothbay 6-4-0 31.429 Wells 5-4-1 21.327 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 3-7-0 19.949 Oak Hill 4-7-0 9.898 Sacopee Valley 3-9-0 3.265 Telstar 1-10-0 0.714 Traip Academy 0-11-0 0.000