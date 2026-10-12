Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings – October 11

Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings – October 11

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.

Here are the Playoff and Finals Dates and Locations

Preliminary Contests: October 23-24 @ Higher seed
Quarterfinals: October 27 @ Higher seed (1 vs 8 – 4 vs 5)
Quarterfinals: October 28 @ Higher seed (3 vs 6 – 2 vs 7)
Semifinals: October 31 @ Higher seed
Regional Finals: November 4
North @ Messalonskee High School
South @ Scarborough High School
State Championships: November 7 @ Edward Little High School

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Skowhegan 11-1-0  113.265
  2. Mt. Ararat 11-0-0  105.306
  3. Camden Hills 10-1-0  83.520
  4. Mt. Blue 7-5-0  50.000
  5. Messalonskee 5-6-0  42.041
  6. Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 6-5-1  40.918
  7. Lewiston 5-6-0  36.735
  8. Brewer 4-7-0  32.041
  9. Oxford Hills 3-9-1  30.867
  10. Edward Little 4-8-0  23.980
  11. Hampden Academy/Mount View 2-10-0  17.143
  12. Brunswick 2-9-0  15.102

Class B North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Nokomis 10-1-0  99.541
  2. Belfast 8-1-0  69.031
  3. Leavitt 8-1-0  66.480
  4. Cony 7-3-1  65.740
  5. Gardiner 9-3-0  63.520
  6. Old Town 7-3-0  44.505
  7. Hermon 3-7-0  15.526
  8. Erskine Academy 3-7-0  12.347
  9. Lawrence 2-9-1  8.240
  10. Waterville 1-11-0  0.714
  11. Oceanside 0-10-0  0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Foxcroft Academy 11-0-0  103.469
  2. Dexter 8-3-0  52.975
  3. Stearns/Schenck 10-1-0  45.848
  4. Mountain Valley 7-3-0  40.000
  5. MCI 7-6-0  34.643
  6. Winslow 5-5-1  29.286
  7. Piscataquis 4-6-0  22.873
  8. Orono  3-8-0  12.582
  9. Dirigo 2-10-0  7.347
  10. Mattanawcook Academy 3-8-0  2.308
  11. Central 0-11-0  0.000

Class A South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Cheverus 11-0-0  132.653
  2. Biddeford 10-1-0  120.408
  3. Sanford/Kennebunk 8-3-0  81.633
  4. Thornton Academy 8-3-0  63.980
  5. Gorham 7-5-0  55.816
  6. Falmouth 7-4-0  43.571
  7. Windham 6-5-0  34.694
  8. Noble 7-5-0 32.041
  9. Marshwood 5-6-0  17.755
  10. Bonny Eagle 5-6-0  7.755
  11. Scarborough  2-9-0  2.755
  12. Massabesic 2-9-0  2.755
  13. South Portlan/Westbrook 1-11-0  0.714
  14. Portland/Deering 0-12-0  0.000

Class B South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Yarmouth 10-0-0  97.857
  2. Greely 9-1-0  76.633
  3. Freeport 8-3-0  71.327
  4. Cape Elizabeth 8-3-0  42.449
  5. Poland 3-8-1  22.423
  6. Lake Region 5-6-0  20.918
  7. Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 3-7-0  19.286
  8. Fryeburg Academy 3-8-0  14.184
  9. York 1-10-0  6.735
  10. Lincoln Academy 2-9-1  5.077
  11. Morse 2-9-0  2.653

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Winthrop 11-1-0  93.980
  2. Spruce Mountain 9-2-0  74.388
  3. Lisbon 10-1-0  58.020
  4. Waynflete 9-1-0  32.704
  5. Boothbay 6-4-0  31.429
  6. Wells 5-4-1  21.327
  7. Hall-Dale/Monmouth 3-7-0  19.949
  8. Oak Hill 4-7-0  9.898
  9. Sacopee Valley 3-9-0  3.265
  10. Telstar 1-10-0  0.714
  11. Traip Academy 0-11-0  0.000

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Categories: High School Field Hockey

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