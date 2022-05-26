Which Boston Celtic Has Gained The Most From 2022? [Poll]

Entering the 2021-22 season, many questions surrounded the Boston Celtics after a 36-36 campaign last year.

Danny Ainge left, Brad Stevens moved upstairs and a relatively unknown Ime Udoka was charged with turning the team around.

From a talent standpoint, we knew Jayson Tatum was a budding superstar. We knew Jaylen Brown, when healthy, is an All-Star caliber player. But beyond that? There was plenty that still needed to be answered.

Could Marcus Smart take the lead as the team's point guard? Could Robert Williams continue his progression and become an impact starting center? And why the hell was Al Horford back on the team if not just as a moveable contract?

It didn't start out pretty, that's for sure. In early January, the C's were three games under .500 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Then, the proverbial switch was flipped and they've been arguably the best team in the league since.

Think back to some of the questions you had about this team at the start of the year. Which member of the organization has most exceeded your expectations with Boston now sitting one win from the team's first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010?