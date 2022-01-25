Will Either (Or Both) MVP Candidates Call It A Career? [Poll]

In the last week, it has gone from seeming like Tom Brady could continue to play forever to possibly having seen the last of the GOAT.

Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday night, Brady said his family will play a big role in deciding his future.

"I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next...It pains [Gisele] to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

That is without a doubt the closest Brady has ever come on-record to speaking about his potential retirement.

Then there's that arrogant sourpuss up in Green Bay. You know, the guy about to win MVP of the league, who gives interviews left and right but claims he's "being silenced"? Yeah, I'm not bias at all. But it's the offseason now for the Packers after yet another short stay in the postseason, so that means it's time for Aaron Rodgers to have all the attention on him as he decides what his future holds.

There's a real chance that the top-two finishers in MVP voting this season have played their last snaps in the NFL. Do you believe that to be the case?