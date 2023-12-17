Windham Boys Beat Bangor 76-59 [STATS]
The Windham Eagles drained 10 3-pointers and went on to beat the Bangor Rams 76-59 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, December 15th.
Windham led 24-10 at the end of the at Quarter and 49-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Windham 21-13 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 62-47.
Bangor was led by Kameron Tardiff with 14 points, while Ryan Ford had 10 points. The Rams sank 2 3-pointers, 1 by Tardiff and the other by John Gronkmeyer. They were a near-perfect 19-20 from the free throw line.
Windham was led by Tyrie James with a game-high 21 points while Blake McPherson had 15 points. James had 4 of the Eagles 10 3-pointers. McPherson and Adrian Moody had 2 3's each, with Erik Bowen and Conor Janvin each having 1 3-pointer. Windham was 16-31 from the free throw line.
Bangor is now 0-3 on the season. They travel to play Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 19th at 7 p.m.
Windham is now 3-1. They will travel to play Gorham on Tuesday, December 19th at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Nominations for Week 2 are being accepted through Sunday, December 17th. Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 17th for the Week December 11th-16th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 18th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 18th-21st with the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 22nd.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Windham Boys
|24
|25
|13
|14
|76
|Bangor Boys 2023-24
|10
|16
|21
|12
|59
Box Score
Windham
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Adrian Moody
|14
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Tyrie James
|21
|2
|4
|5
|8
|Joseph Blige
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Conor Janvin
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Grant Coppi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Blake McPherson
|15
|3
|2
|3
|7
|Quinton Lindsay
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Erik Bowen
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ryan Smyth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Braycen Freese
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Mains
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Ninziza
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Creighty Dickson
|9
|4
|-
|1
|4
|Matthew Searway
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|76
|15
|10
|16
|31
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ethan Beylor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Damon Gonzalez
|9
|3
|-
|3
|4
|Ethan Leavitt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kameron Tardiff
|14
|2
|1
|7
|7
|Ryan Ford
|10
|4
|-
|2
|2
|Lucas Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Parker Neal
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|John Gronkmeyer
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Liam Vigue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kadin Thomas
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Harry Fitzpatrick
|6
|1
|-
|4
|4
|Jaden Ramos
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Will Houghton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|59
|17
|2
|19
|20
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard