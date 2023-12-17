Windham Boys Beat Bangor 76-59 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Windham Eagles drained 10 3-pointers and went on to beat the Bangor Rams 76-59 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, December 15th.

Windham led 24-10 at the end of the at Quarter and 49-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Windham 21-13 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 62-47.

Bangor was led by Kameron Tardiff with 14 points, while Ryan Ford had 10 points. The Rams sank 2 3-pointers, 1 by Tardiff and the other by John Gronkmeyer. They were a near-perfect 19-20 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Tyrie James with a game-high 21 points while Blake McPherson had 15 points. James had 4 of the Eagles 10 3-pointers. McPherson and Adrian Moody had 2 3's each, with Erik Bowen and Conor Janvin each having 1 3-pointer. Windham was 16-31 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 0-3 on the season. They travel to play Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

Windham is now 3-1. They will travel to play Gorham on Tuesday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Windham Boys2425131476
Bangor Boys 2023-241016211259

Box Score

Windham

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Adrian Moody142246
Tyrie James212458
Joseph Blige0---2
Conor Janvin511--
Grant Coppi0----
Blake McPherson153237
Quinton Lindsay41-22
Erik Bowen61112
Ryan Smyth0----
Braycen Freese0----
Noah Mains0----
Ben Ninziza0----
Creighty Dickson94-14
Matthew Searway21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS7615101631

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ethan Beylor0----
Damon Gonzalez93-34
Ethan Leavitt0----
Kameron Tardiff142177
Ryan Ford104-22
Lucas Smith0----
Parker Neal31-11
John Gronkmeyer721--
Liam Vigue0----
Kadin Thomas84---
Harry Fitzpatrick61-44
Jaden Ramos2--22
Will Houghton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS591721920

