Windham Boys Beat Bangor 76-59 [STATS]

The Windham Eagles drained 10 3-pointers and went on to beat the Bangor Rams 76-59 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, December 15th.

Windham led 24-10 at the end of the at Quarter and 49-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Windham 21-13 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 62-47.

Bangor was led by Kameron Tardiff with 14 points, while Ryan Ford had 10 points. The Rams sank 2 3-pointers, 1 by Tardiff and the other by John Gronkmeyer. They were a near-perfect 19-20 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Tyrie James with a game-high 21 points while Blake McPherson had 15 points. James had 4 of the Eagles 10 3-pointers. McPherson and Adrian Moody had 2 3's each, with Erik Bowen and Conor Janvin each having 1 3-pointer. Windham was 16-31 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 0-3 on the season. They travel to play Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

Windham is now 3-1. They will travel to play Gorham on Tuesday, December 19th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Boys 24 25 13 14 76 Bangor Boys 2023-24 10 16 21 12 59

Box Score

Windham

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Adrian Moody 14 2 2 4 6 Tyrie James 21 2 4 5 8 Joseph Blige 0 - - - 2 Conor Janvin 5 1 1 - - Grant Coppi 0 - - - - Blake McPherson 15 3 2 3 7 Quinton Lindsay 4 1 - 2 2 Erik Bowen 6 1 1 1 2 Ryan Smyth 0 - - - - Braycen Freese 0 - - - - Noah Mains 0 - - - - Ben Ninziza 0 - - - - Creighty Dickson 9 4 - 1 4 Matthew Searway 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 76 15 10 16 31

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Ethan Beylor 0 - - - - Damon Gonzalez 9 3 - 3 4 Ethan Leavitt 0 - - - - Kameron Tardiff 14 2 1 7 7 Ryan Ford 10 4 - 2 2 Lucas Smith 0 - - - - Parker Neal 3 1 - 1 1 John Gronkmeyer 7 2 1 - - Liam Vigue 0 - - - - Kadin Thomas 8 4 - - - Harry Fitzpatrick 6 1 - 4 4 Jaden Ramos 2 - - 2 2 Will Houghton 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 17 2 19 20