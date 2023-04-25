Woodland Improves to 3-0 with 4-1 win Over Jonesport-Beals

The Woodland Dragons beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 4-1 on Monday afternoon to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The pitching was strong for both sides as the 2 teams combined for just 5 hits.

Brogan Brown went 6.0 innings for Woodland, allowing just 1 hit and 1 unearned run. He struck out 11 and walked 3. Jack Downing picked up the save pitching the 7th inning, striking out 1.

Damon Beal took the tough-luck loss for Jonesport-Beals. He allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out 5 and walking 5.

Shain McIver had a double for Woodland. Cyrus Sewell, Braden Richard and Evan MacArthur each singled.

Joe Douherty had the Royal's lone hit.

Woodland 3-9 plays host to Machias at Wednesday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals, 1-1, will play host to Shead on Wednesday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.