Worst collapse in sports history: ’04 Yanks or 28-3 Falcons?

Yesterday was the 7th anniversary of the New England Patriots' triumphant 28-3 comeback in the 2016 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. A day, in addition to March 28, that will forever be celebrated by Patriots fans after witnessing the single greatest in-game comeback in sports history.

I chose my words carefully there, because I'm hesitant to take anything away from the 2004 Red Sox by calling the Pats' effort simply "the greatest comeback in sports history." It's like picking a favorite child, it's just not something I can or will do. They were both too amazingly glorious to split hairs.

28-3 was like a crazy fever dream that at no point while it was happening felt real. The same can be said about the 0-3 comeback by the Sox in 2004, however it happened over the span of four days in October. We all still had to wake up each morning and go to work (or 4th grade in my case...) and continue on with our daily lives while waiting for 8pm to roll around each night.

While the Pats had to overcome a 25-point deficit with 17 minutes and 17 seconds of game clock remaining, the Sox had to win, and then do it again, and again, and again. You can make the argument for either, but to me, they're both the best.

But what about the other side of the coin? Which collapse do you think stung the worst? And sure, in a way it also answers the question of which comeback was of greater significance. So which do you think?