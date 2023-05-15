Would You Be in Favor of This Change in High School Basketball Games?

The National Federation of State High School Associations voted to approve the following change to High School Basketball Games, when it comes to shooting free throws.

The new rule does away with one-and-ones, and instead awards 2 free throws whenever a team is in the bonus, and changes the threshold for getting into the bonus.

Previously, a team would be awarded one-and-ones when a team had accrued 7 fouls in a half, and then shot 2 free throws after a team had reach 10 fouls in a half.

The new rule, sets the foul threshold at 5 fouls PER QUARTER. So if a team accrues 5 fouls in a quarter, the opponent will automatically shoot 2 free throw. The threshold is reset at the end of each quarter! So if a team accrues 5 free throws in the 1st Quarter, they start with 0 to start the 2nd Quarter.

Now just because the National Federation of State High School Associations has passed this rule, it doesn't automatically mean that Maine will adopt the rule. Case in point, the National Federation of State High School Associations has adopted the shot-clock, but Maine hasn't!

So what do you think? Would you be in favor of the change? Take the poll and let us know!