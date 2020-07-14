You Can Help Maine Kids Play Baseball

We go On The Bright Side on The Morning Line and discuss a fundraising event getting underway to benefit The Brady Nickerson Foundation that is getting a match of up to $5,000.

Nick Derba is the UMaine baseball coach and a Board Member of the Brady Nickerson Foundation, and he joined The Morning Line to discuss an event that starts July 15th and runs until Brady's birthday October 31st.

We found out what the funds being raised will help and how you can get involved.

Click on any of the links above or visit their Facebook page for further details of how to contribute.

We also talked a little Black Bear Baseball with Coach Derba too and found out he is still watching a lot of baseball during this pandemic.