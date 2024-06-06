1 Ellsworth Beats #8 Hermon 6-2

The #1 Ellsworth Eagles beat the #8 Hermon Hawks 6-2 on Thursday afternoon, June 6th in Ellsworth, as Brayden King threw a 1-hitter and Dawson Curtis drove in 3 runs.

Ellsworth score 5 runs in the 4th inning. In that inning Kyle Kenny singled driving in 2 runs and Dawson Curtis doubled, driving in 2 runs. Jackson Barry singled, driving in a run.

King went the distance for the Eagles, allowing just the 1 hit, striking out 4 and walking 7. 1 of the 2 runs was earned.

Curtis was 3-4 at the plate batting 2nd, with a double and 3 runs batted in. Miles Palmer was 2-4, with a stolen base. Kyle Kenny, Jackson Barry, Hollis Grindal, King, Wyatt Bragdon and Luke Horne all singled for Ellsworth.

Max Hopkins started for the Hawks on the mound and went 5.0 innings. He allowed 10 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Gavin Scripture pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Mason Kinney had Hermon's lone hit.

Hermon's season comes to an end with a 8-10 record.

Ellsworth, now 16-1 will host #5 MDI on Saturday, June 8th at 12 noon in the Class B North semifinals.