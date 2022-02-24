#1 Ellsworth Boys Defeats #4 Old Town 55-47 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the #4 Old Town Coyotes 55-47 on Wednesday night, February 23rd in the final Class B Boy's Semifinal Game. The win was Coach Peter Austin's 200th career win

Photo Ellsworth High School
Old Town went out to an early 5-0 lead but Ellworth led at the end of the 1st Quarter 16-9. Ellsworth led by 2 points at the end of the 1st Half, 25-23. The Eagles led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 41-38..

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 21 points. Hunter Curtis had 16 points and ripped down 11 rebounds. The Eagles were 8-13 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Chance Mercier and 1 by Eamon MacDonald.

Old Town was led by Gabe Gifford and Grayson Thibeault, each of who had 12 points. The Coyotes were 6-12 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers. Gifford and Thibeault each had 2 3-pointers, and Braydon Brown had the other 3-pointer.

Ellsworth, now 21-0, will play the #2 Orono Red Riots for the Northern Maine Class B Regional Championship on Saturday, February 26th at 3:45 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Old Town's season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Boys81515947
Ellsworth Boys169161455

Box Score

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Braydon Brown732100
3Isaac Hayes100012
5Carson Ellis211000
11Josh Harvey000000
13Renato Fernandes522012
23Gabe Gifford1242225
25Emmitt Byther844000
31Logan Brown000000
33Grayson Thibeault1242223
34Brendan Mahaney000000
41Kyle Paradis000000
43Aiden Gromm000000
45Brayden Farmer000000
51Wyatt Byther000000
TOTALS4718135612

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier2186233
4Miles Palmer211001
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis1677023
11Brett Bragdon211000
12Gage Hardy622024
14Brody Mercier000000
15Eamon MacDonald310100
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer211000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris311012
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS5522193813

Ellsworth - Old Town Class B North Semifinals

The Ellsworth Boys played the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, February 23rd in the final Class B North Semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Tourney 2022
