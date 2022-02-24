1 Ellsworth Boys Defeats #4 Old Town 55-47 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the #4 Old Town Coyotes 55-47 on Wednesday night, February 23rd in the final Class B Boy's Semifinal Game. The win was Coach Peter Austin's 200th career win

Photo Ellsworth High School Photo Ellsworth High School loading...

Old Town went out to an early 5-0 lead but Ellworth led at the end of the 1st Quarter 16-9. Ellsworth led by 2 points at the end of the 1st Half, 25-23. The Eagles led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 41-38..

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 21 points. Hunter Curtis had 16 points and ripped down 11 rebounds. The Eagles were 8-13 from the free throw line. They had 3 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Chance Mercier and 1 by Eamon MacDonald.

Old Town was led by Gabe Gifford and Grayson Thibeault, each of who had 12 points. The Coyotes were 6-12 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers. Gifford and Thibeault each had 2 3-pointers, and Braydon Brown had the other 3-pointer.

Ellsworth, now 21-0, will play the #2 Orono Red Riots for the Northern Maine Class B Regional Championship on Saturday, February 26th at 3:45 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Old Town's season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Boys 8 15 15 9 47 Ellsworth Boys 16 9 16 14 55

Box Score

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Braydon Brown 7 3 2 1 0 0 3 Isaac Hayes 1 0 0 0 1 2 5 Carson Ellis 2 1 1 0 0 0 11 Josh Harvey 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Renato Fernandes 5 2 2 0 1 2 23 Gabe Gifford 12 4 2 2 2 5 25 Emmitt Byther 8 4 4 0 0 0 31 Logan Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grayson Thibeault 12 4 2 2 2 3 34 Brendan Mahaney 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Kyle Paradis 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Aiden Gromm 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Brayden Farmer 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Wyatt Byther 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 47 18 13 5 6 12

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 21 8 6 2 3 3 4 Miles Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 1 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 16 7 7 0 2 3 11 Brett Bragdon 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 6 2 2 0 2 4 14 Brody Mercier 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 3 1 0 1 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 3 1 1 0 1 2 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 55 22 19 3 8 13