Ellsworth Baseball Beats John Bapst 13-0 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Baseball Team batted around sending 15 players to the plate and scoring 10 runs, in the 1st inning, while Jackson Barry 1-hit John Bapst and the Eagles beat the Crusaders 13-0 on Friday afternoon, April 19th in Ellsworth.

Barry struck out 7,walking 1 and allowed just a single in the 3rd inning to Jack Backman.

Ian Boudreau started for the Crusaders and had a rough 1st inning throwing 47 pitches and allowing 7 hits and 10 runs. He walked 1, hit 2 batters and had a wild pitch. Logan Martin pitched the final 3 innings for John Bapst. He allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Miles Palmer went 3-3 for Ellsworth. Jackson Barry helped himself at the plate, going 2-2 and driving in 2 runs. Dawson Curtis was 2-3, with a tomahawk double and drove in 4 runs. Kyle Kenney was 2-2, driving in a run. Camden Barker and Hollis Grindal each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 2-0. They will host Brewer on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst, 0-1 will play at Belfast on Monday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

Ellsworth - John Bapst Baseball April 19 The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 13-0 in Ellsworth on Friday, April 19th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

