Oxford Hills Softball Beats Brewer 9-5 [PHOTOS]

The Oxford Hills Softball Team traveled to Brewer on Thursday, April 18th, beating the Witches 9-5 at Coffin Field.

Kyeria Morse 1-hit the Witches over 5.1 innings, striking out 14 and walking 1. She helped herself at the plate, going 2-3, driving in 3 runs. She had a triple and double.

Cameron Mayhan came on in relief, pitching the final 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 1.

Sarah Young was in the circle for Brewer, pitching a complete game. She allowed 12 hits and struck out 3 and walked 1.

Emma Jameson had a 3-run homer for the Witches. Jill Ford had 2 singles. Madison Shaw had a double and drove in 2 runs.

For the Vikings Sam Mcphail went 3-3 with a home run and double, driving in a run. Cameron Mayhan was 2-2 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Maddie Miller was 2-3 driving in a run. Gigi Devivo, Charlotte McGreevy and Aly Day singled.

Brewer is now 0-1. They play at Lewiston on Saturday, April 20th.

Oxford Hills, now 2-0 plays at Edward Little on Monday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

