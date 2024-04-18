Brewer Baseball Beats Oxford Hills 12-2 [PHOTOS]

The Top 2 Teams in Class A in 2023 met in an early season game, as the Brewer Witches beat Oxford Hills 12-2 on Thursday afternoon, April 18th on the turf in Brewer.

The Witches scored a run in the 1st and 2nd inning, Oxford Hills scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning to tie the score before Brewer exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning for the win.

Grady Vanidestine started the game for the Witches and went 5.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 11 and walked 3. Blake Littlefield picked up the win in relief, retiring the final 2 Vikings, while striking out 1 and allowing a hit.

Vanidestine helped himself at the plate, going 3-3 and driving in 2 runs. Logan Littlefield had 2 hits, including a triple and double and drove in 3 runs. Jake Perry had 2 hits, including a double and drove in 2 runs. Kaiden Morin, Hunter Merrithew and Nick Tozier each singled.

Oxford Hills' runs were driven in by Brady Truman with a triple and a single by Cam Pulkkinen.

Brady Truman, Dylan Truman and Pulkkinen each finished with 2 hits for the Vikings.

Brewer, now 1-0 will play at Lewiston on Saturday, April 20th at 11 a.m.

Oxford Hills, now 1-1 will play at Edward Little on Monday, April 22nd.

Check out photos from the game.

Brewer-Oxford Hills Baseball April 18 The Brewer Witches defeated the Oxford Hills Vikings 12-2 on Thursday, April 18th in Brewer Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.