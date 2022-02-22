#1 Fort Kent Boys Basketball Team Defeats #8 Calais 59-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Fort Kent Warriors Boy's Basketball Team defeated the Calais Blue Devils 59-39 on Tuesday afternoon, February 21st in the Class C Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Fort Kent jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 35-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Fort Kent was up 48-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Fort Kent was led by Austin Delisle with a game-high 28 points while Ethan Daigle had 25 points. The Warriors were 14-23 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers, all by Ethan Daigle who had 3 3's in the 1st Quarter, 2 in the 2nd Quarter and 2 3's in the 3rd Quarter.

Calais was led by Jace Cook who had 11 points and Kaden Small who finished with 7 points. The Blue Devils were 8-10 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Kaden Small

Fort Kent, now 19-1 advances to the Class C Boy's semifinals and will play Dexter the #4 seed on Friday night, February 25th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Calais Boys91610439
Fort Kent Boys1718131159

Box Score

Dexter

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Jace Cook1144034
3Alex Richard211000
4Jeremy Turner522011
11Tyler Furtek000000
14Jacob Sockabasin622023
20Evan Gillespie622022
21Kaden Small732100
22Kaeson Dana000000
24Shawn Donahue000000
30Matthew Dana211000
34Oliver Clark000000
40Kaiden Socobasin000000
42Landon Ritchie000000
TOTALS3915141810

Fort Kent

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Keegan Cyr000000
3Caleb Lavertu000000
4Tyler Ryder000000
5Ethan Daigle2570746
12Ethan Raymond211000
14Bryce Valcourt000000
15Evan Deschaine100012
22Lance Gagnon000000
24Drew Deschaine311012
25Austin Delisle2810100813
31Xander Gervais000000
34Collin Bennett000000
TOTALS59191271423

 

 

Fort Kent - Calais Class C Boy's Quarterfinals

The #1 Fort Kent Warriors took on the #8 Calais Blue Devils in the Class C Quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 22nd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Fort Kent advanced to the semifinals with a 59-39 win.
