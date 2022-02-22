1 Fort Kent Boys Basketball Team Defeats #8 Calais 59-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Fort Kent Warriors Boy's Basketball Team defeated the Calais Blue Devils 59-39 on Tuesday afternoon, February 21st in the Class C Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Fort Kent jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 35-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Fort Kent was up 48-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Fort Kent was led by Austin Delisle with a game-high 28 points while Ethan Daigle had 25 points. The Warriors were 14-23 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers, all by Ethan Daigle who had 3 3's in the 1st Quarter, 2 in the 2nd Quarter and 2 3's in the 3rd Quarter.

Calais was led by Jace Cook who had 11 points and Kaden Small who finished with 7 points. The Blue Devils were 8-10 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Kaden Small

Fort Kent, now 19-1 advances to the Class C Boy's semifinals and will play Dexter the #4 seed on Friday night, February 25th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Calais Boys 9 16 10 4 39 Fort Kent Boys 17 18 13 11 59

Box Score

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Jace Cook 11 4 4 0 3 4 3 Alex Richard 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 Jeremy Turner 5 2 2 0 1 1 11 Tyler Furtek 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Jacob Sockabasin 6 2 2 0 2 3 20 Evan Gillespie 6 2 2 0 2 2 21 Kaden Small 7 3 2 1 0 0 22 Kaeson Dana 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Shawn Donahue 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Matthew Dana 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 Oliver Clark 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Kaiden Socobasin 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Landon Ritchie 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 39 15 14 1 8 10

Fort Kent

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Keegan Cyr 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Caleb Lavertu 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tyler Ryder 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ethan Daigle 25 7 0 7 4 6 12 Ethan Raymond 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 Bryce Valcourt 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Evan Deschaine 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 Lance Gagnon 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Drew Deschaine 3 1 1 0 1 2 25 Austin Delisle 28 10 10 0 8 13 31 Xander Gervais 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Collin Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 59 19 12 7 14 23