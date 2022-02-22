#1 Fort Kent Boys Basketball Team Defeats #8 Calais 59-39 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Fort Kent Warriors Boy's Basketball Team defeated the Calais Blue Devils 59-39 on Tuesday afternoon, February 21st in the Class C Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Fort Kent jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 35-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Fort Kent was up 48-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Fort Kent was led by Austin Delisle with a game-high 28 points while Ethan Daigle had 25 points. The Warriors were 14-23 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers, all by Ethan Daigle who had 3 3's in the 1st Quarter, 2 in the 2nd Quarter and 2 3's in the 3rd Quarter.
Calais was led by Jace Cook who had 11 points and Kaden Small who finished with 7 points. The Blue Devils were 8-10 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Kaden Small
Fort Kent, now 19-1 advances to the Class C Boy's semifinals and will play Dexter the #4 seed on Friday night, February 25th at 7 p.m.
Dexter's season comes to an end with a 13-6 season.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Calais Boys
|9
|16
|10
|4
|39
|Fort Kent Boys
|17
|18
|13
|11
|59
Box Score
Dexter
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Jace Cook
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Alex Richard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jeremy Turner
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Tyler Furtek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Jacob Sockabasin
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|20
|Evan Gillespie
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Kaden Small
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Kaeson Dana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Shawn Donahue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Matthew Dana
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Oliver Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kaiden Socobasin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Landon Ritchie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|39
|15
|14
|1
|8
|10
Fort Kent
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Caleb Lavertu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tyler Ryder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ethan Daigle
|25
|7
|0
|7
|4
|6
|12
|Ethan Raymond
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Bryce Valcourt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Evan Deschaine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|Lance Gagnon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Drew Deschaine
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Austin Delisle
|28
|10
|10
|0
|8
|13
|31
|Xander Gervais
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Collin Bennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|59
|19
|12
|7
|14
|23