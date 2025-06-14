The #1 Hermon Hawks walked-off the #5 MDI Trojans 2-1 in a Class B North Semifinal in Hermon on Saturday, June 14th

Hermon took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. With 2 outs Kenzie Gallant reached on an infield error. Hannah Waning walked, moving Gallant to 2nd. Katie Fowler then singled to center, scoring Gallant.

MDI tied the score in the top of the 6th inning. Genevieve Lapointe started the inning off with a single to left. Ella Watson then singled, moving Lapointe to 3rd. Cate Brown then bunted, reaching 1st base, to load the bases. Taylor Grant then singled, scoring Lapointe. With the bases loaded and the game tied 1-1, Ali Horner then popped out, Lexie Tozier struck out and Grace Hodgdon grounded out, leaving the game tied at 1-1.

In the bottom of the 7th inning Addy Waning singled. Leah Walker ran for Waning. Mikelle Verrill walked, moving Walker to 2nd. Walker then moved to 3rd on a wild pitch. Verrill went to 2nd on defensive indifference. Braelyn Wilcox singled, but Walker was gunned down trying to score. Verrill moved to 3rd and Wilcox to 2nd on a wild pitch. Rebecca Balmas then singled, scoring Verrill for the game-winner.

Taylor Grant took the loss for the Trojans. She went 6.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 6 and walked 4.

Mikelle Verrill started in the circle for Hermon. She went 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and struck out 7. Braelyn Wilcox picked up the win. She allowed 4 hit and 1 run, striking out 2.

Ella Watson, Cate Brown, Taylor Grant, Ali Horner, Lexi Tozier and Genevieve Lapointe singled for MDI.

Addy Waning had a pair of hits for Hermon including a double. Katie Fowler and Braelyn Wilcox each had a pair of hits. Mikelle Verrill had a double. Rebecca Balmas, Kenzie Gallant and Hannah Waning each singled.

MDI's season comes to a close with a 9-9 record.

Hermon, now 16-2 will play the winner of #3 Belfast (16-2) vs. Old Town (14-3) in the Class B North Regional Final on Tuesday, June 17th at the University of Maine at 3:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game.