1 Mattanawcook Academy Beats #9 Narraguagus 6-4

The #1 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx beat the #9 Narraguagus Knights 6-4 on Thursday afternoon June 8th in a Class C Quarterfinal.

Mattanawcook Academy took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd. Both teams scored 2 runs in the the 5th and 6th innings.

Nate Robertson went the distance for the Knights. He allowed 10 hits and 4 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 3.

James Trott started on the mound for the Lynx. He went 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Avery Jordan pitched the 6th inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 1. Isaac Hainer picked up the save pitching a scoreless 7th inning, striking out 1.

Hainer did it at the plate, going 3-3 with a double, driving in a run and scoring 3 times. Cody Smith had 2 doubles and drove in a run. Carson Munson had 2 singles. Avery Jordan, Griffin House and Lance Wilcox all singled for Mattanawcook Academy.

The Lynx stole 8 bases. Hainer had 4 bags, House 2 and Smith and Wlcox stole 1 each.

For the Knights Logan Stubbs had 2 singles. Manny Ahsalome and Austin Geiger each had a single.

Narraguagus ends the season with a 10-8 record.

The Lynx are now 14-3. They will advance to play #4 Dexter in the semifinals.

